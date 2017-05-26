DSS tenders monies allegedly found in Justice Ngwuta’s house as evidence

The Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday presented before the Federal High Court, Abuja, monies allegedly found in the home of Supreme Court judge, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta.

The court ordered that the monies be deposited in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Justice John Tsoho gave the order after admitting in evidence, nine bags and boxes containing the money.

The prosecuting counsel, Mrs. Olufemi Fatunde, had led the fifth prosecution witness, Mr. John Utazi, an operative of the DSS to tender the bags and boxes in evidence.

The counsel told the court that he led a team of DSS operatives to conduct a search on Ngwuta’s residence, where the monies were discovered. He added that various sums of money in local and foreign currencies were recovered, including N35 million; £35,915; $319,096; 50 South African rands, €280,000, 380 dirhams and 420 dalasis.

At the end of the evidence in-chief, Justice Tsoho adjourned the matter till May 26, for cross-examination of the witness. Justice Ngwuta is facing a 12-count charge bordering on money laundering, retention and concealment of various sums of money in local and foreign currencies.

He is also charged with giving various sums of money above the statutory threshold to his contractor for building houses without going through a financial institution.

