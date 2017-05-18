Dubai Unveils Plans For Marsa Al Arab, A $1.7 Billion Island Resort – HuffPost
Dubai Unveils Plans For Marsa Al Arab, A $1.7 Billion Island Resort
HuffPost
Dubai plans to develop a $1.7 billion tourist resort on two man-made islands it will build either side of the Burj Al Arab, its luxury sail-shaped hotel. It is the latest development planned by the emirate as it aims to attract 20 million visitors a …
Major new tourism development earmarked for Dubai
