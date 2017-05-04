Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip to Step Down from Royal Duties

Embed from Getty Images Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday. The prince, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh who has been by his wife’s side throughout her 65 years on the throne, has decided he […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

