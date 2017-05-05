Durban Man Raging After Being Charged R20 To Take A Leak

You can only imagine the reasons that led to a Durban North beachfront restaurant charging non-patrons R20 to use their toilets

But the per-person fee drove Reeza Khan to write a Facebook rant on the situation, pissed off after receiving a receipt for using Jolly Grubber’s facilities.

In my whole entire existence on this earth.. this is the most expensive p*** I’ve ever taken… R20 each to use the rest rooms.. That’s ridiculous… oh wowwww and to top it off‚ we even received a slip for the facilities used #daylightrobberybutatnight.

We’ll assume the stars stand for the letters ‘iss’ and not ‘oes’.

The comment was posted along with a picture of the receipt. This via TimesLive:

I guess it’s pretty obvious that Jolly Grubber has had enough of allowing non-patrons into their restaurant for a pee.

Outside their restaurant, they have a notice stating the toilets are for customers only. It reads:

Buying just drinks will not qualify you to use these toilets. Therefore it is unlawful/dishonest/theft/haraam to use this facility without permission. Service charge of R20 per person payable at the counter. This is not a public toilet.

Boom.

While Reeza Khan could not be contacted for comment, Jolly Grubber’s owner Junaid Moola came out in defence of his decision to charge the R20 fee:

It’s private property‚ customers only. There is a public toilet in the vicinity‚ people can use that. R20 is not even enough. We have the issue of buying a R10 bottle of water and there will be four of them wanting to use the toilet‚ where is the logic? For my customers it’s free‚ enjoy. I have a sign that warns people that we are not a public facility‚ they must pay the R20.

Hopping over to their Facebook page, Jolly Grubber clearly felt the pressure to share their reasons for charging non-patrons:

When a table of 8 people sit down and pretend to be customers, when all of them are done with the loo, they get up and leave.

Sneaking in with other customers “tailgate”, use the loo and leave.

Vandalizing and Damaging our facilities.

Abusing and wasting water and toilets paper that ends up clogging the toilets.

And there you have it, Khan. Maybe next time just use the public toilets.

[source: timeslive]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

