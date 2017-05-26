DUT students march against women abuse – News24
News24
DUT students march against women abuse
News24
Durban – Hundreds of Durban University of Technology (DUT) students on Friday marched against violence and abuse on women. "We are saying that we are tired of living in fear and tired of being afraid. Enough is enough and we are fighting back," DUT …
DUT students march against gender-based violence
WATCH: Marchers call for more security to protect women
