Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dzuka Malawi: APM on this third anniversary in power, let’s do more Mr. President – Nyasa Times

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Nyasa Times

Dzuka Malawi: APM on this third anniversary in power, let's do more Mr. President
Nyasa Times
President Arthur Peter Mutharika has good intentions for Malawi. That we can all agree and he is deliberate in decision making. Most of times he acts after being informed and checking facts. Malawians want sometimes politically quick decisions. Today …
Malawi Leader Clueless-Opinion LeadersCapital Radio Malawi (press release) (blog)
Lake Malawi dispute: Former President Joyce Banda calls for unity over ownership, coming home this yearThe Maravi Post
JB reaffirms her homecomingMalawi24

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.