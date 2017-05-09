E-commerce firm unveils readiness to accept crypto currency

An e-commerce firm, KAVWIN Nigeria Limited has declared it readiness to accept crypto currencies such as Bit coins, TBC as medium of payment for goods services.

Bit coin is a decentralize crypto currency that is presently use as means of exchange globally.The Managing Director of KAVWIN Nigeria Limited, Dayo Okewole said, The Company is Nigerian’s first e-commerce company accepting crypto currencies such as Bit coins, TBC as medium of payment. Like any other e commerce company, you can shop on our website, paying with the Crypto currencies”.

According to him: “Crypto currencies are decentralized currencies that are presently making transfer of money easier globally. There are countries of the world like Japan that have legalized as there national legal tender. In countries like United States, you can spend your TBC in different shops, there is ATM around the world where you can cash in or cash out Bit coin,” he said.

Okewole said Crypto currency is not government birth, not created by government or any organization. It was created to make payment of goods and services easy, it has faced a lot of criticism in the early days but now it is doing fantastically well and it widely accepted all over the world.He added that, one thing about crypto currency is, it unifies the world, with crypto currency you can make transfer and receive it immediately.

“Right now Nigeria banking community are working to see modalities were Crypto currencies can be acceptable in Nigeria”.Okewole said, the masses stand to gain a lot buy accepting Crypto currency because of the easy transfer of funds, easy purchase of items and catching up with global world. With Crypto currency, you can make purchases anywhere in the world in instantly.

“Crypto currencies has wallets and those wallets are mobile wallets, they are Internet baths, they are not actually tangible. They are virtual wallet that you can use to do your transactions. Crypto currencies help us to capture with trendy events with the tech world globally. Catching up with trendy events is very important for Nigerians”.

“In other part of the world, lot of things are done with bit coins, for Nigerians not to be left behind, we have come up with this opportunity so that Nigerians can catch up with trendy events” he said.

He said that, bit coin work the way transaction is done with paper money. The way you catch funds from your bank is the same way bit coins work,”“Crypto currency is growing in value, has the acceptability is growing; they grow in value as other currencies grow. If you buy Bit coins last year, I think bit coins was sold for 700 dollars to a Bit coin but today Bit coins sell at 1,300 dollars to a Bit coin,” he said.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

