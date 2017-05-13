E-commerce provides solution to economic problems – Okolonkwo – Vanguard
|
E-commerce provides solution to economic problems – Okolonkwo
Vanguard
Government alone cannot solve the problems affecting Nigeria economically. This was said by Gilead Okolonkwo, MD, CEO of Beepmagnate International, during the launch of the firm in Lagos. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads.
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!