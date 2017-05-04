Pages Navigation Menu

E.K. Clark to Obasanjo: “You are a hypocrite”

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ijaw Leader Edwin K. Clark has described former president Olusegun Obasanjo as a hypocrite for criticising immediate past president Goodluck Jonathan in “Against the Run of Play,” a book by Olusegun Adeniyi. Clark said: In your narration in Adeniyi’s new book,  there is nothing you said which you did not say in your false and […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

