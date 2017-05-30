Iheanacho, Musa, Iwobi in camp as Nigeria set for Togo clash (full list) – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Iheanacho, Musa, Iwobi in camp as Nigeria set for Togo clash (full list)
NAIJ.COM
The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to face the Hawks of Togo in a much anticipated friendly clash on Thursday, June 1. NAIJ.com can confirm that Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho and Oghenekaro Etebo have all reported to camp ahead of …
Iwobi, Ndidi, Iheanacho, Olanrewaju Set For Togo Friendly; Osimhen Out
Alex Iwobi Arsenal star joins Super Eagles camp
Iwobi, Ola Aina arrive in Paris as Eagles' camp bubbles with 19 players
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!