Eagles camp report: Musa misses session, Ndidi shines as Onyekuru finally comes alive

The Super Eagles of Nigeria had their second training session in Paris ahead of their next friendly game against Togo.

Only 16 players took part in the session including the two goalkeepers as Leicester City forward Ahmed Musa is out injured after picking up a knock in last Friday’s friendly against Corsica which ended 1-1.

After the traditional warm up and ball works, the players did tactical drills which suggest the coach is already perfecting strategies for the AFCON 2019 Qualifiers game against South Africa in Uyo next month.

Due to confidential purposes we won’t be revealing the various drills done by the team, but during the session Leicester City Wilfred Ndidi was once again the star man in training.

His willingness to hit long range shots impressed Rohr who was also visibly pleased with the contributions of Oghenekaro Etebo and Chidozie Awaziem during the session.

However the good news during the session has to be the form of Henry Onyekuru who had a not too impressive showing against Corsica, but showed his true mettle in today’s session.

Onyekuru who scored 24 goals for modest Belgium side Eupen found his scoring touch and finished with aplomb in the goal scoring drills done by the team.

