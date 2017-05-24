Eagles Corsica camp bubbles

Onyekuru, Echiejile, Etebo, others arrive

The camp of the Super Eagles of Nigeria is bubbling with 12 players already in the Corsica camp of the team ahead of their upcoming friendly games against Corsica and Togo.

Hot in demand KAS Eupen forward Henry Onyekuru who was called up as a rep‎lacement for Olarewaju Kayode is already in the team’s hotel, with Kayode also expected later this evening after his club granted him permission to skip their final league game.

CD Feirense duo of Dele Alampasu and Oghenekaro Etebo are also in the camp of the Super Eagles , same as on loan Watford defender cum midfielder Uche Agbo.

The home-based quartet of Ikechuckwu Ezenwa, ‎Sikiru Olatubosun, Alhassan Ibrahim and Stephen Odey are also in camp, with Dutch-Nigerian defender Tyrone Ebuehi also counted among the early arrivals.

FC Porto Chidozie Awaziem, Gent of Belgium William Troost-Ekong and Monaco defender who spent the second half of last season on loan to Sporting Gijon complete the list of players in the camp in Corsica.

In Corsica:

Ikechukwu Ezenwa

Stephen Odey

Sikiru Olatunbosun

Alhassan Ibrahim

Tyroone Ebuehi,

William Troost Ekong

Elderson Echiejile

Uche Agbo

Chidozie Awaziem

Oghenekaro Etebo

Dele Alampasu

Henry Onyekuru

