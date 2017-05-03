Eagles get Mikel’s boost

Super Eagles skipper, John Obi Mikel is expected to resume training at Tianjin Teda next week, according to an official statement by the Chinese Super League club.

The former Chelsea midfielder went under the knife in London on Saturday and the two operations were successful.‘’In mid-March this year, the team went to Shanghai training for preparation activities before Mikel got injured, the club and the team attaches great importance to thoroughly check the cause of injury.

‘’The first time (April 24), the club decided to send Mikel to Britain for diagnosis and treatment.

‘’On the 26th, the doctor diagnosed an inguinal hernia and adductor muscle injury, and two operations were successfully completed on 29 April, and he is expected to resume training after one week.’’

The news that Mikel is on the road to recovery will be sweet music to Coach Gernot Rohr, as the Eagles gaffer is expected to call him up in time for next month;s 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa.

