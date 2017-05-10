Eagles list: NFF explains Mikel, Moses’ absence – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Eagles list: NFF explains Mikel, Moses' absence
Vanguard
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has explained the absence of some key players from the list of 25 Super Eagles players released by Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr for the camping in France and international friendly with Corsican national team.
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!