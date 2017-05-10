Eagles list: NFF explains Mikel, Moses’ absence

BY JUDE OPARA, Abuja

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has explained the absence of some key players from the list of 25 Super Eagles players released by Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr for the camping in France and international friendly with Corsican national team.

Director of communication of the NFF, Ademola Olajire told Sports Vanguard yesterday in Abuja that such players like Chelsea wing back, Victor Moses, captain, Mikel Obi as well as defender Kenneth Omeruo were left out due to their engagements in their various clubs.

According to Olajire after the friendly match, the team will be overhauled ahead of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa,with some new inclusions and exclusions.

On the inclusion of Ado Deng Hag defender, Tyronne Ebuehi, the spokesman assured that the Edo State born player has long indicated interest to play for Nigeria ahead of Netherland.

“After the friendly match, the team will be beefed up because the likes of Victor Moses who will be busy with Chelsea in the FA Cup, captain Mikel Obi who is coming out of an injury, Ogenyi Onazi and Kenneth Omeruo. will all be part of the team.

“Virtually, some players will be included while others will be dropped and I want to add that the technical crew are in constant touch with the injured players and that is why goalkeeper Carl Ikeme was not invited because he is still nursing injuries.”

He also revealed that the NFF is taking the qualifier very seriously hence the resolution to field the best legs the country can boast of

