Eagles ‘ll win 2018 World Cup — Corsica President

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Corsica Executive Council President Gilles Simeoni is backing the Super Eagles to win the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

super eagles

The politician made the disclosure on Thursday when the the parliament had an official reception for officials and players of the Super Eagles ahead of the international friendly with Corsica.

‘’We have been huge fans of the Super Eagles in Corsica since 1994. We are behind you. You will win the World Cup,’’ President Gilles Simeoni said.

President Gilles Simeoni was was presented with a Nigerian national team jersey signed by the Super Eagles players and handed to him by manager Gernot Rohr.

The Super Eagles will leave the Island on Saturday afternoon for Paris, where they will hold another get-together ahead of their African Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa on June 10.

 

