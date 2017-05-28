Eagles ‘ll win 2018 World Cup — Corsica President

Corsica Executive Council President Gilles Simeoni is backing the Super Eagles to win the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The politician made the disclosure on Thursday when the the parliament had an official reception for officials and players of the Super Eagles ahead of the international friendly with Corsica.

‘’We have been huge fans of the Super Eagles in Corsica since 1994. We are behind you. You will win the World Cup,’’ President Gilles Simeoni said.

President Gilles Simeoni was was presented with a Nigerian national team jersey signed by the Super Eagles players and handed to him by manager Gernot Rohr.

The Super Eagles will leave the Island on Saturday afternoon for Paris, where they will hold another get-together ahead of their African Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa on June 10.

The post Eagles ‘ll win 2018 World Cup — Corsica President appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

