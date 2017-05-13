Eagles to play high-profile friendly before Cameroon tie

An Executive Committee Member of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, has claimed that the Super Eagles will play a high-profile friendly before they take on Cameroon in a crucial World Cup qualifier in August.

However, Gusau diplomatically refused to disclose the identities of the countries the Federation is in talks with.

”NFF is looking at so many options of friendlies to play. What I want to assure Nigerians is that the match against Cameroon will not come without us having a high profile friendly match with a very high level country before we play Cameroon.

”The issue of Germany, NFF has denied it,” said Gusau to Brila FM.

The NFF has not confirmed a proposed friendly with the Togolese national team scheduled to take place in Paris on June 1.

The post Eagles to play high-profile friendly before Cameroon tie appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria.

