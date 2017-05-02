Eagles vs Lions clash will be war-Balogun

Super Eagles and FC Mainz 05 of Germany defender Leon Balogun, has predicted that the forthcoming 2018 World cup qualifier between Nigeria and Cameroon will be full of fireworks.

Performance of the Indomitable Lions at the recently held Nations Cup in Gabon is an indication that the Lions have become extra formidable and compact. Emerging victorious at the event he further noted has given the team a huge boost which is likely to rub off on all competitions they will be involved in this year.

“Cameroon are a strong side and winning the Nations cup in Gabon has no doubt added to their confidence level, the match will not be cheap “he said

Balogun who will clock 29 by next month however expressed optimism that the Eagles will pick the three points at stake. The odds according to former Hannover 96 ace favour Eagles who will not only be playing at home but will be playing in Uyo where the fans have fallen so much in love with the national team to the point of playing the 12th player.

Eagles will tackle Cameroon August 28 with the return leg billed for September 2nd in Limbe. Super Eagles take on Corsica on May 26 as part of the shape up for the series of qualifiers. Corsica is an island in the Mediterranean Sea and one of the 13 regions of France.

At the club level Balogun’s Mainz are on the 14th position in the 18-team German Bundesliga with 33 points in 31 matches. Fresh from a 1-2 defeat at home by Borussia M’gladbach Mainz will next face Hamburger SV on Sunday.

