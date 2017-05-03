Eagles will cage Lions In Uyo — Balogun – Vanguard
Eagles will cage Lions In Uyo — Balogun
Vanguard
Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun says the Indomitable Lions will be well beaten in the the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying clash on August 28. super eagles. Nigeria top Group B with six points, after victories over Zambia and Algeria but face a …
