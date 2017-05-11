EALA list with Kalonzo’s son sparks uproar – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
EALA list with Kalonzo's son sparks uproar
The Star, Kenya
The opposition was accused of circumventing election rules. Majority leader Aden Duale fired the first salvo, accusing opposition chiefs Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka of attempting to “ring-fence” their favourites to the East African Legislative …
Duale vows to block Kalonzo's son from EALA
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!