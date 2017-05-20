Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

East Africa: Uganda’s President Museveni Takes Over EAC Chairmanship – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 20, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Citizen TV

East Africa: Uganda's President Museveni Takes Over EAC Chairmanship
AllAfrica.com
Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has officially handed over the leadership of the East African Community (EAC) to Mr Yoweri Museveni, president of Uganda, during the 18th EAC-Heads of state meeting in Dar es Salaam. Dr Magufuli asked the new …
East African leaders press EU to lift Burundi sanctionsDaily Mail
Uhuru sends Ruto to Tanzania for EAC heads of state SummitThe Star, Kenya

all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.