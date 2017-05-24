Eastern Consultative Assembly warns APC against celebrating 2yrs of nothing

By Emeka Mamah

ENUGU—THE Eastern Consultative Assembly, ECA, is seething with anger over the celebration of two years anniversary by the All Progressives Congress, APC- led Federal Government, saying that it was “two years of nothing.”

Deputy Leader of the ECA and former National Woman Leader of the defunct Nigeria People’s Party, NPP, in the Second Republic, Chief (Mrs) Marie Okwo, spoke in a telephone interview with Vanguard in Enugu, saying that Nigeria had been in comatose in the last two years following President Muhammadu Buhari’s ailment.

She said, “What are they celebrating; two years of nothing? They should stop deceiving themselves. Nigeria has been at a standstill in the last two years.

“Buhari and his APC government should restructure the country; that is the only way Nigeria can grow. Nigerians want to develop their talents but they cannot do so under the unitary government that we are practising. It is as simple as that.”

The post Eastern Consultative Assembly warns APC against celebrating 2yrs of nothing appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

