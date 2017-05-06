Easy Wins For Real Madrid & Barca
Real Madrid moved level on points with Barcelona at the top of La Liga after thrashing Tony Adams’ Granada side. Real made nine changes and were without Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, but took the lead within three minutes and were 4-0 up after only 35 minutes. James Rodriguez scored from Lucas Vazquez’s pull-back, before…
