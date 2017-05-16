Ebola: FG calls for calm

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has called on Nigerians not to panic as the Federal Government remains committed to ensuring that Ebola disease is not imported into the country.

The Minister made the call while inspecting thermal screening machines located at the Port Health Stand of Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja, a statement issued by the Ministry on Tuesday said.‎

Adewole was at the Airport on assessment tour to ensure that the screening machines were functioning perfectly as the country steps up surveillance in detecting fever of any kind.

He recalled that the country began health screening at the Airports during the Ebola crisis of 2014 and said the screening has continued since then.

“We want to assure Nigerians that we have never stopped screening people, it has been going on at the International wing of all the Airports in the Country, although passengers may not have notice it.

“There is no reason to panic, everything is under control, if there is a need to screen local passengers we would do that but for now we are concentrating on passengers on international travels,” Adewole said.

He said that people should be free to go about their lawful business, but to report any signs or symptoms of fever to the nearest health facility.

Earlier, the Minister had a meeting with the Airport Manager Sani Muhammed who assured the Minister of the readiness of all the Airport staff to work together in ensuring that Ebola does not come in the country.

In his remarks the Director Port Health Services, Hassan Garba said that sophisticated thermal camera installed captures all the arriving passengers with or without their knowledge, anybody showing red on the camera, would be quietly called side for questioning.

The Minister further directed that any passengers with fever arriving from a county where Ebola is been detected should be taken for further investigation.

