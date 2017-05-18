Ebola: FG Intensifies Screening of Inbound Passengers at International Airports

The Federal Government has ordered health workers to intensify screening of passengers coming into the country as part of deliberate efforts to check possible spread of Ebola virus. The deadly virus resurfaced in DR Congo a couple of days ago. The Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, said this when he briefed State House correspondents […]

The post Ebola: FG Intensifies Screening of Inbound Passengers at International Airports appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

