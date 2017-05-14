Ebola: FG orders health workers to thoroughly screen anyone with fever

The Federal Government, through the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has directed all health workers nationwide to test anyone with fever for Ebola. This is in response to last week’s declaration of Ebola virus in the Republic of Congo by the World Health Organization, WHO. Hide quoted text A statement on Sunday by the Director […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

