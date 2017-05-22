Ebola: Fourth death recorded in Congo

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Health, News | 0 comments

Four persons have so far died in an Ebola virus outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Spokesman from the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday that those who have come in contact with the deceased had been quarantined. World Health Organization had on May 12 announced Ebola outbreak in northeast Democratic Republic of […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

