Ebola: NMA urges FG to step up surveillance at borders

By Chioma Obinna

LAGOS— Following the recent outbreak of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo, the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, yesterday, called on the Federal Government to step up surveillance and strengthen response team across the borders and other national routes of entry into the country.

In a statement jointly signed by the President, Dr. Mike Ogirima and Secretary General, Dr. Yusuf Sununu, the NMA also called for vigilance on the part of the Federal Government.

According to them, NMA is ready to partner with the Federal Ministry of Health to achieve another resounding success on the prevention and control of the fresh outbreak.

The statement read: “We also wish to call on all health teams to refresh their knowledge on clinical presentation of Ebola, apply universal basic precautions in patients’ care and use the standard protocols of management and reporting of suspected cases.”

It further urged Nigerians not to panic but cooperate with government in securing the nation, especially during surveillance at entry points if the need arises.

“The NMA assures all Nigerians of the readiness of her members to do more to safe guards the health of the nation.”

The duo, further restated that the recent declaration of outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo was another major setback to the world.

“The devastation brought about by the last outbreak still remains fresh in our minds. West Africa was worst affected with more than 11,000 deaths recorded in the Ebola outbreak in 2014-2015, mainly in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia.

“Efforts by the Government of Federal Republic of Nigeria had been acclaimed as one of the best moment the country demonstrated-That where there is political will success is assured. The role of our fallen heroes especially Late Dr. Adadevoh in the control of the spread of the disease is not only worth remembering but remind us on the need to make sacrifices for our country.’’

