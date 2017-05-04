Ebola to hit countries again – WHO raises alarm
The World Health Organization, WHO, on Thursday warned that a new outbreak of the Ebola virus is “inevitable”. It, however, assured that the new vaccine and rapid-response measures will contain the expected outbreak. The Ebola crisis, which began in December 2013, killed 11,300 people in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia. Speaking in Guinea at an […]
Ebola to hit countries again – WHO raises alarm
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!