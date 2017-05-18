Ebonyi Communal Clash: IGP To Institute Police Squadron Unit In Disputed Boundary

By Obinna Ogbonnaya

The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mr Ibrahim Idris, yesterday said the police will

build a Police Squadron unit that would serve as a buffer at the disputed boundary between Ebonyi and Cross River states.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of South East, Mr Valentine Ntomchukwu, who made the declaration in Abakaliki during his familiarisation tour of units and divisions under the Ebonyi Police Command said that the squadron unit would ensure that hoodlums across the boarder do not gain entrance into the Ebonyi community, to permanently forestall the clashes.

“The IG is establishment of the unit in realization of the pressure

and challenges confronting the Ebonyi police command as a result of

the communal clashes as he directed that we seek the collaboration of

both Ebonyi and Cross River Governments to check it

He noted that the Nigerian Police Force is presently training about

10, 000 officers in various police training colleges across the

country and those of Ebonyi are currently being trained at the college

in Oji River state.

“The officers to be deployed to the Ebonyi would be further trained to

enhance their operational capabilities as the IG has directed that

their work-hours be reduced to eight, to achieve desired goals.

The DIG enjoined the officers to shun corruption in all its

ramifications and be responsive to crime as measures have been taken

to enhance their welfare for improved performance.

Ebonyi Commissioner of Police, Mr Titus Lamorde, informed the DIG that

the command currently has three area commands located in Abakaliki,

Onueke and Afikpo with 21 divisions.

“In comparing with neigbouring commands, Ebonyi has the least crime

rate incidences with the prevalent ones being cultism, communal

clashes, boundary dispute, rape among others.

He noted that the command has zero-tolerance for corruption as we

fully implement the Federal Government’s ‘Change Begins with Me’

mantra alongside the IGP’s Creed policy with integrity in policing the

state.

He listed the crime prevention measures of the command to include:

high level of visibility policing, intelligence-based policing,

raiding of criminal identified black-spots, evidence- based

investigations among others.

