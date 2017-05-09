Ebonyi lawmaker dancing ‘Talk and Do’ dance

Maria Ude Nwachi, Ebonyi female lawmaker, enjoying herself in this video as she dances to‘Talk and Do’ by Kcee Ft. Uhuru & DJ Buckz

Many may not love her for this but note that many of the Videos on her Facebook page show that she is a dancer and loves dancing to mostly Nigerian music.

In some videos on her Facebook page you see her dancing with kids and in another she is seen dancing to traditional tunes

As a lawmaker is she something wrong?

The post Ebonyi lawmaker dancing ‘Talk and Do’ dance appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

