Ebube Nwagbo hares her Opinion on Domestic Violence

Nollywood actress, Ebube Nwagbo has taken to her Snapchat to air her opinion on the topic of domestic violence. She expressly stated the she does not understand why a grown woman would want to to stay in an abusive relationship. She also reiterated that emotional, verbal and physical violence are all forms of domestic violence […]

The post Ebube Nwagbo hares her Opinion on Domestic Violence appeared first on BellaNaija.

