EC sets dates for Kyadondo East by-election – New Vision
|
New Vision
|
EC sets dates for Kyadondo East by-election
New Vision
In July last year High Court in Kampala kicked out of Parliament Apollo Kantinti (FDC) after court discovered non-compliance with election rules during the February 18 parliamentary elections in Kyadondo East constituency.
Uganda: Electoral Commission Sets Polling Date for Kyadondo East By-Election
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!