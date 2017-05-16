Pages Navigation Menu

EC sets dates for Kyadondo East by-election

New Vision

EC sets dates for Kyadondo East by-election
New Vision
In July last year High Court in Kampala kicked out of Parliament Apollo Kantinti (FDC) after court discovered non-compliance with election rules during the February 18 parliamentary elections in Kyadondo East constituency.
Uganda: Electoral Commission Sets Polling Date for Kyadondo East By-ElectionAllAfrica.com

