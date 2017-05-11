ECA decries low number of women in ICT – Vanguard
ABUJA- THE Economic Commission for Africa, ECA, has lamented that few women were involved in the field of Information and communication Technology, and has, therefore, charged school girls to study ICT to be at par with their male counterparts.
