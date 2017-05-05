ECCIMA charges NIPPS to recommend private sector inclusive policies

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- THE Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, ECCIMA, has charged the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPPS, Kuru-Jos, to formulate policies that will be private sector inclusive.

This was stated by the President, ECCIMA, Rev Ugochukwu Chime, who said the Chamber being strategic in the economic​ development in the country needs to be carried along in policy formulation and implementation.

Chime who was represented by the 1st Vice President, Emeka Udueze, told the Senior Course No. 39 participants of NIPPS, who were in study tour to ECCIMA in Enugu at the weekend, that the theme of this year’s study, cience, Technology and Innovation, STI, for the Development of Agriculture and Agro-allied Industries in Nigeria’ was very important as the Government harps on diversification of the economy.

Chime said:” Your coming to Enugu Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture, ECCIMA, was at the right time. We have been into developing the sector through private sector investment participation, and seek more inclusion in government policy formulation and implementation.

“The theme of this year’s study, Science, Technology and Innovation for the Development of the Agriculture and Agro-allied Industries in Nigeria’ is very strategic because agriculture is the hope and survival of the Nigerian economy and also the lives of Nigerians.

“ECCIMA demands partnerships​ and linkages with the government and development partners to deepen agricultural activities. We supposed to hold the National​ Agricultural Symposium and Exhibition but couldn’t do that in the last four years due to lack of funds. This symposium would have brought together various stakeholders in the sector and also afford to share ideas and create synergies that would positively impact on the economy and that is why these partnerships are needed.”

In his assertion the National Publicity Secretary of Alumni Association of National Institute, ANNI, and also member of ECCIMA, Ogbonna Onyeisi, said that with the current situation of things in the country and in line with the change mantra of the Buhari-led government recommendations on policies should ensure private sector participation on the ground of forming strong collaboration and effective implementation ​of policies for sustainability that would benefit the citizenry.

“We have a lot in common with your institution and it is important to mention that the private sector is cardinal in terms of government formulating policies, and they need to be included in the process.

“This will help in building a strong synergy and teamwork to ensure successful formulation and implementation of policies that will impact positively on the economy and nation building.”

He also urged the visiting team from NIPPS, to pass across to government in considering appointing eminent persons from the private sector into government organisations that would fast track implementation of policies in accordance with their vast experience​.

In his earlier remarks, leader of the team from NIPPS, Amb. Adamu Abbas, said their purpose of visit to ECCIMA was to brief them on the theme of their study ad also get solution to challenges in the agricultural sector and how to move it forward through science and technology.

He also recognised the impact the chamber has made in economic development in the country.

