Echiejile hails new Eagles stars

Monaco defender Elderson Echiejile has praised the mental strength of the young Super Eagles debutants that featured in Friday’s friendly 1-1 draw against Corsica in Ajaccio, France.

Coach Gernot Rohr handed unofficial debuts to eight new players during the encounter.

Stephen Odey, Sikiru Olatunbosun, Henry Onyekuru, Ibrahim Al hassan, Tyronne Ebuehi, Chidozie Awaziem, Mikel Agu and Uche Agbo all played their first Super Eagles games against the semi-autonomous French region.

Echiejile who captained the team in the encounter is delighted that the new players showed promise.

“It was a tough game but I believe there were positive lessons learnt. We now have good options that need to be encouraged,” the stand in captain said after the encounter.

“All the new players that featured showed courage and good focus when we were 1-0 down.

“They just need to be encouraged.”

Jean-Jacques Mandrichi gave Corsica the lead from the spot after Tyronne Ebuehi handled in the penalty box but Kelechi Iheanacho extended the Super Eagles unbeaten streak to seven with a goal from the spot late in the second half.

The Super Eagles will face Togo in another friendly in Paris on Thursday before taking on South Africa in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on 10 June.

