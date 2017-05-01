Ecobank customers complain over unresolved issues, cash dispense error

Grace Adanu

Good morning. Please help me? I went to withdraw cash using an ATM stand in my school two weeks ago. I was debited without cash being dispensed. I went back to Ecobank to lay complaint . There I was told to come back after five working days. I returned after five days and was told the fault was from the headquarter. Till now the issue has not been rectified. I need an answer and my money. Please.

Ecobank

No response

Odenigbo Nora

I recharged N200 three days ago from my bank account. My account was debited but I haven’t seen the airtime till now. Please do something about it.

Ecobank

Many thanks for contacting Ecobank. We are sorry for the inconvenience experienced. Kindly provide us with your contact number to enable us assist you. Thank you.

Ambrose Udo Aniekwe

Your inability to reverse the cash debited from my bank account for the third time is making me think of total closure of my account.

Ecobank

Many thanks for contacting Ecobank. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused. Kindly send us your contact number to enable us assist you adequately. Thank you.

Abel Edna SeniorCindy

I got blocked from using my ATM card to transfer fund. The mobile app I downloaded was blocked. I went to your bank to unlock the mobile app. Till now there is no response. I need to pay for something online and I can’t.

Ecobank

No response

Musa Hassan

I downloaded the mobile app, after they had sent me application code. Now, its saying my account is temporarily locked I should contact customer care. ·

Ecobank

Hi Musa Hassan, thank you for contacting Ecobank. Kindly be informed that the m-wallet linkage form has been sent to your email address. Thank you for choosing Ecobank.

Muktar G Dadi

I downloaded your mobile app since last year but I cannot make any transaction. I have been going to Keffi branch more than ten times to complain, but the problem has not being rectified.

Ecobank

Hello Muktar G Dadi, thank you for contacting Ecobank. Please provide your account number and a valid telephone number to enable us contact you. Thank you.

Praises Musa Tula Aero

I have downloaded the mobile app for long. It requires both a log in PIN and ID and I don’t know how to get them. I have voiced this concern on this platform but got no reply. I hope you get to respond to me soon.

Ecobank

Hello Praises Musa Tula Aero, thank you for contacting Ecobank. We sincerely apologize for any inconveniences you might have experienced. Please update your app and follow the prompt for activation. Thank you.

Funmilola Sotayo

This is the second time I will download the mobile app but to fill in the necessary options is the problem. It kept on saying, “something went wrong.”

Eco Bank response

Hi Funmilola Sotayo, thank you for contacting Ecobank. We apologize for all inconveniences experienced. Kindly send a screen shot of the error to ENGcontactcentre@ecobank.com to enable us to assist. Thank you for choosing Ecobank.

Kate Mayor

I can’t operate the mobile app. I got the PIN, logged in but I couldn’t perform any transaction. I went to my branch to complain but they couldn’t solve the problem.

Ecobank

Hello Kate Mayor, thank you for contacting Ecobank. We sincerely apologize for any inconveniences you might have experienced. Please provide your account number and a valid telephone number to enable us contact you. Thank you for choosing Ecobank.

Ahamba Eucharia

I downloaded the mobile app and I am being informed that my phone number is invalid. I had gone to my branch to complain all to no avail.

Ecobank

Hello Ahamba Eucharia, thank you for contacting Ecobank. We sincerely apologize for any inconveniences you might have experienced. Please provide your account number and a valid telephone number to enable us contact you. Thank you

