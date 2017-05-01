Pages Navigation Menu

Ecobank shuts down 74 branches

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ecobank Nigeria has announced that 74 of its branches have been merged. It said staff from the merged branches would be deployed to other projects. Managing Director of the bank, Charles Kie, said the bank hoped to shift its activities to digital channels and improve customers’ experience at reduced cost. This, he said, also supports […]

