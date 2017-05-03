Ecobank to embark on aggressive digital platforms’ expansion
Pan-African banking conglomerate, Ecobank is planing to go full throttle on expanding its digital platforms across its entire branch network in Africa. To achieve this, the bank plans to close branches and cut jobs according to its chief executive officer, Ade Ayeyemi on Tuesday. Ecobank’s operations in nearly 40 countries across sub-Saharan Africa are exposed…
