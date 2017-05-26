Ecological Funds: NEC approves N2bn each for APC states, FCT – Vanguard
The Punch
Ecological Funds: NEC approves N2bn each for APC states, FCT
Vanguard
ABUJA—National Economic Council, NEC, yesterday approved the release of N2 billion each for 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, to solve their ecological needs. Briefing State House correspondents at the end of its meeting at the …
