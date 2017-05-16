Pages Navigation Menu

Economic hardship: Buhari should sit up – NBA Chairman‎, Ralph Monye

Posted on May 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Plateau Branch, Ralph Monye, has urged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to sit up and do something over the current economic hardship being faced in the country. Monye said the citizenry were hungry and suffering in the wake of increasing poverty and unemployment, with people committing suicide in an […]

