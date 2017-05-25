Eder and Sanchez out of Portugal squad – ESPN FC
|
ESPN FC
|
Eder and Sanchez out of Portugal squad
ESPN FC
Portugal are going to the Confederations Cup without Eder, their goal-scoring hero in the final of the European Championship, and rising star Renato Sanches. Coach Fernando Santos left the pair off his 24-man squad on Thursday for a friendly against …
Portugal drop Euro 2016 heroes Renato Sanches, Eder
Cristiano Ronaldo named in Portugal's Confederations Cup squad
Portugal drops Eder
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!