Eder and Sanchez out of Portugal squad – ESPN FC

Eder and Sanchez out of Portugal squad
Portugal are going to the Confederations Cup without Eder, their goal-scoring hero in the final of the European Championship, and rising star Renato Sanches. Coach Fernando Santos left the pair off his 24-man squad on Thursday for a friendly against …
