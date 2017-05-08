Edinson Cavani Admits He Could Return To Former Club Napoli

Edinson Cavani has suggested he would like to return to former club Napoli when his Paris Saint-Germain contract ends in 2020.

He told Sky Sport Italia: “I had very special moments in their blue jersey. I think that was the time when everything changed for me.

“My teammates and the fans made me feel legendary. It’s normal that you want to go back to where you were given so much and had such a beautiful time.

“For that, I say we will see at the end of my current contract.

“I don’t know what will happen after PSG but, if I decide to change clubs, I might choose to return to Napoli and then go back home [to Argentina].”

He said he missed Argentina but did not want to go back there yet, adding: “I want to finish my career at a high level and I hope it will happen.

“After that, I want to decide when I retire and I don’t want football to leave me behind.”

