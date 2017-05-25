Edo APC to PDP: Leave Oshiomhole, Obaseki out of your problems

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—LEADERS of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State, yesterday, called on the state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, to concentrate on how to become a formidable opposition and stop making frivolous allegations against the immediate past governor of the state, Mr Adams Oshiomhole and the current governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The leaders also expressed shock that rather than commend Governor Obaseki for earmarking 233 roads for construction across the state, “they are busy accusing the governor falsely of expending N70 million on the just concluded Okpekpe race which for us was part of the antics of the PDP to pull the ruling government down,” the APC leaders said.

In a statement by Mr Lawrence Orka and Joseph Akhigbe, the party said: “PDP should find a way of solving its internal matter rather than dissipate energy, abusing the immediate past Governor Oshiomhole who is enjoying his holidays after serving the state for eight years. We are glad that the PDP suddenly realised that Oshiomhole built a world class hospital at the Central Hospital.”

“These were projects the PDP described as phantom projects when Oshiomhole was in power. Orbih should understand that Oshiomhole is too big for him. He should not try to make himself relevant by linking Oshiomhole’s name to frivolous issues. We now have a sitting governor who was elected by the popular vote of the people of the state and Obaseki is performing like his predecessor did.

“In just six months, Obaseki has tarred several roads and 233 others have been earmarked for construction. In the next few weeks the contractors will be mobilized to site. So rather than talk about visible achievements, the PDP is making noise about Okpekpe race which is one sports that have attracted the attention of the world to Edo State and Okpekpe in particular.”

“Work is currently on going at the newly built Central hospital, equipment is arriving, so what is the problem of the PDP. This was a party that pauperized our people for 10 years, until Oshiomhole came and today Obaseki is consolidating on the achievements of Oshiomhole and the PDP because they are anti people, are not happy with the progress being made so far.”

