Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Edo commences reconstruction of Lucky Way – Nigerian Observer

Posted on May 20, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Nigerian Observer

Edo commences reconstruction of Lucky Way
Nigerian Observer
Residents at Lucky Way in Benin City, the Edo State capital, can now heave a sigh of relief due to the ongoing rehabilitation work to reconstruct their roads by state governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki. The link road, connecting Ramat Park to Upper Mission
Obaseki begins reconstruction of Lucky WayThe Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.