Edo commissioners emerge before end of month – Obaseki

Posted on May 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Simon Ebegbulem

GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, yesterday, received the report of the screening committee for political appointees, disclosing that his Commissioners and other political appointees will emerge before the end of the month.

Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki

The Professor Dennis Agbonlahor-led  Committee on Political Appointments had screened Special Advisers (SA) and Senior Special Assistants (SSA) nominated by leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from wards and local government areas of the state.

While presenting the report to the governor, Agbonlahor, who disclosed that the committee had three weeks ago submitted the report on the recommendation for the appointment of Commissioners, explained: “We received 11 applications for the positions of Special Advisers, we recommended 6 nominees; two each from the three senatorial districts in the state. Out of the six, two are female; which represents 33% of the nominees.”

