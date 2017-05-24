Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Edo Deputy Governor denies sponsoring Speaker’s impeachment

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Mr. Ebomhiana Musa today denied that the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Mr. Philip Shauibu allegedly sponsored the failed impeachment of the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Justin Okonoboh on Monday, May 22, DAILY POST can report. In a […]

Edo Deputy Governor denies sponsoring Speaker’s impeachment

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.