Edo Deputy Governor keeps fit by joining pupils to prepare for Okpekpe marathon race

As participants of the 10-kilometre Okpekpe marathon race scheduled for Saturday began preparation  for the race,the  Edo’s Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, on Thursday in Iyamu joined school pupils from Edo North in training in preparation for the race. Shaibu was joined by a former governor of Edo, Adams Oshiomhole, in the exercise tagged “Let’s Play” While …

