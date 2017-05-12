Edo Deputy Governor trains with pupils for Okpekpe race

Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, on Thursday in Iyamu joined school pupils from Edo North in training in preparation for the 10-kilometre Okpekpe marathon race scheduled for Saturday. Shaibu was joined by a former governor of Edo, Adams Oshiomhole, in the exercise tagged “Let’s Play” While addressing the 1,100 pupils from 45 schools at the Edo University Iyamu sports complex, Shaibu encouraged the pupils to engage in all kinds of sports for their physical and mental development. He described sports as a sector which keeps children busy and away from negative vices, urging teachers to always encourage their pupils to engage in sports activities.

