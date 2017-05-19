Edo govt to PDP: Stop frivolous allegations – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Edo govt to PDP: Stop frivolous allegations
Vanguard
BENIN—Edo State Government, yesterday, lambasted the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, over incessant frivolous allegations against the state government, urging members of the party to put on their thinking caps and come up with solutions …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!